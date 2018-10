By Online Desk

A Chetak CH442 chopper has reportedly crash landed at INS Rajali, the naval base in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place when the Indian Navy chopper was on a training sortie. The main and tail rotors have been damaged in the crash.

According to news agency ANI, the Chetak was carrying out dry winching.

While the crew is reportedly safe, an official statement by the Navy awaited.

(Further details awaited)