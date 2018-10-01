Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambi Durai assures AIIMS at Madurai after RTI finds cabinet yet to approve proposal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While an RTI response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that there is no approval for setting up AIIMS in Madurai, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambi Durai assured here on Sunday that the national institute would be set up in the temple city as it was discussed in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters here at the Coimbatore International Airport, Thambi Durai said that the setting up of AIIMS would not be stopped for any reason. “As it was discussed in the Parliament, it would be set up as planned,” he said.

Contrary to Thambi Durai’s statement, in an RTI reply to an activist Hakkim Kasim of East Veli Street in Madurai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare replied that the cabinet approval to set up AIIMS in Madurai had not been obtained.

Further, he said that AIADMK would not accept any project that would affect the farmers. “Regarding the Hydrocarbon extraction project, we would raise our concern in the Lok Sabha. The State Government is for the welfare of farmers,” he added.

Stating that AIADMK would contest individually in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, Thambi Durai said, he would not differ with the views of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneer Selvam with regard to the poll alliance. “At the same time, AIADMK has the peoples’ support to win all the 40 constituencies individually,” he said.

When asked whether the BJP had been trying to have an alliance with the AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Thambi Durai said that the BJP Union Minister for State Pon Radhakrishnan would answer it. “No national parties except Dravidian parties have a role to play in the State,” he added.

Plans on right track: Health secy

Madurai: Clearing the air on the RTI response, the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the process of setting up of AIIMS in Thoppur in Madurai was moving on the right track. Speaking to newspersons in Madurai, Radhakrishnan said that the RTI response for selective questions regarding the fund release for AIIMS was misleading “as there are several steps involved in the process.”

Stating that the process of setting up of AIIMS is moving on the right track, he explained that a detailed project report had been prepared and funds were allotted for the DPR and for the construction of compound wall at the site. He said the detailed design of the project was sent to Centre.