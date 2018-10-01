Trip without rest turned fatal?

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It was a vacation that turned fatal. Anxious to make it to their native village, the family ignored sleep and continued their trip almost non-stop.

According to police, the family was travelling continuously without taking rest. It was only on Saturday that they returned to Chennai from Shirdi and only had a few hours of rest before they hit the road again. Because of this, the family, including driver Balamurugan, was fatigued, they added.

Relatives of the accident victims said the family wanted to spend two days together at their newly-bought house before schools re-opened for the children and were carrying vegetables and grocery they would need during their stay in Perugamani.

The accident left the relatives shattered as all the four males of the 13-member family are dead. Only three children and two women have survived.

A relative said, “On Saturday night, my uncle Subramani called me over the phone and informed me that they would be reaching Perugamani by Sunday morning.”

A few relatives suggested that the bodies of victims after the post-mortem be taken to Perugamani before taking them to Chennai.

“We are now worried about the future of the children and women who survived, as all the male members of the family died,” said Jayalakshmi’s sister.