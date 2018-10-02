Home States Tamil Nadu

45-year-old Agri official ends life

Published: 02nd October 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The manager of a Sub-Agricultural extension centre was found dead in his office at Vallur in the district on Monday.

G Murugesan

According to police, G Murugesan (45) of Serankulam near Mannargudi was working as the manager of the Sub-Agricultural extension centre at Vallur. On Monday, he arrived at the office as usual and later the office assistant found him hanging in a room. Tirumakkottai police sent the body to Mannargudi GH for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Murugesan had been frequenting the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture in Tiruvarur regarding audit of his centre and complaining about the work. Police are probing if there were irregularities in the account of the centre or whether he was under pressure from higher officials.

On Sunday night, Murugesan reportedly broached the subject of resigning from the job with his family. However the family members convinced him into staying in the job, police  said. If you are having suicidal thoughts, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline (080-25497777), and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.

