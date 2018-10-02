Home States Tamil Nadu

475 buses to be flagged off next week: Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar

Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar said 475 new buses would be flagged off next week by the Chief Minister.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar said 475 new buses would be flagged off next week by the Chief Minister.

After inaugurating the online facility to pay driving licence fee at K K Nagar RTO office, the minister said the new buses would be introduced next week. “The facility to make the payment online was developed with the support of National Informatics Centre and SBI. The facility would be extended to 86 RTOs and 56 sub units across the state,” he said.

He said smart cards which will allow commuters to travel in MTC buses and Metro trains were being developed.Stating that the transport corporations were incurring huge losses due to increasing fuel prices, the Minister said the government had decided not to increase the bus fare. “Already 1,300 ordinary buses are being operated and there is no proposal to increase the numbers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M R Vijayabhaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC