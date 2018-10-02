475 buses to be flagged off next week: Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar said 475 new buses would be flagged off next week by the Chief Minister.

After inaugurating the online facility to pay driving licence fee at K K Nagar RTO office, the minister said the new buses would be introduced next week. “The facility to make the payment online was developed with the support of National Informatics Centre and SBI. The facility would be extended to 86 RTOs and 56 sub units across the state,” he said.

He said smart cards which will allow commuters to travel in MTC buses and Metro trains were being developed.Stating that the transport corporations were incurring huge losses due to increasing fuel prices, the Minister said the government had decided not to increase the bus fare. “Already 1,300 ordinary buses are being operated and there is no proposal to increase the numbers,” he added.