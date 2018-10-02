Home States Tamil Nadu

Around 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lanka Navy

Around 1,500 fishermen from here were allegedly driven away by naval personnel near Katchatheevu Sunday.

Sri Lankan Navy (Photo | Sri Lanka Navy website)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Nearly 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing off Katchatheevu and fishing nets of around 10 mechanised boats were snapped, a fishermen association leader said Tuesday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in 200 boats Monday morning and were fishing in the island nation's waters when the Lankan naval personnel reached the spot and cut off the fishing nets of ten boats, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerit alleged.

The fisherfolk were forced to return to the shore without a catch, last evening, he said.

