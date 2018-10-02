Home States Tamil Nadu

Booze party ends with man dead in well

Police said Mavin, a carpenter in Bengaluru, came to Samanthikuppam Sunday morning.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: A Sunday booze party took a horrible turn in Samanthikuppam near Vaniyambadi with Fire and Rescue personnel fishing a dead 25-year-old Mavin out of a well early Monday and Vaniyambadi cops arresting three of his friends for causing his death.

Police said Mavin, a carpenter in Bengaluru, came to Samanthikuppam Sunday morning. He had brought liquor and invited seven friends for a party that afternoon. After three friends left the spot, it is said Mavin fell unconscious. The other three, drunk, are alleged to have thrown him into a well nearby to ‘revive’ him. It is suspected he drowned immediately. Two friends jumped in to rescue him, but in vain. They fled the spot. By evening, Mavin’s parents started a search. His uncle reportedly learnt what had happened and Vaniyambadi police was informed. Police with the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot at 10.30pm. The body was retrieved at 4am Monday. Ajith Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sudarsan were arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC