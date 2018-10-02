Booze party ends with man dead in well

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A Sunday booze party took a horrible turn in Samanthikuppam near Vaniyambadi with Fire and Rescue personnel fishing a dead 25-year-old Mavin out of a well early Monday and Vaniyambadi cops arresting three of his friends for causing his death.

Police said Mavin, a carpenter in Bengaluru, came to Samanthikuppam Sunday morning. He had brought liquor and invited seven friends for a party that afternoon. After three friends left the spot, it is said Mavin fell unconscious. The other three, drunk, are alleged to have thrown him into a well nearby to ‘revive’ him. It is suspected he drowned immediately. Two friends jumped in to rescue him, but in vain. They fled the spot. By evening, Mavin’s parents started a search. His uncle reportedly learnt what had happened and Vaniyambadi police was informed. Police with the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot at 10.30pm. The body was retrieved at 4am Monday. Ajith Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sudarsan were arrested.