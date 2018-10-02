Booze party ends with man dead in well in Tamil Nadu

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A Sunday booze party took a horrible turn in Samanthikuppam near Vaniyambadi with Fire and Rescue personnel fishing a dead 25-year-old Mavin out of a well early Monday and Vaniyambadi cops arresting three of his friends for causing his death.

Police said Mavin, a carpenter in Bengaluru, came to Samanthikuppam Sunday morning. He had brought liquor and invited seven friends for a party that afternoon. After three friends left the spot, it is said Mavin fell unconscious. The other three, drunk, are alleged to have thrown him into a well nearby to ‘revive’ him. It is suspected he drowned immediately. Two friends jumped in to rescue him, but in vain. They fled the spot.

By evening, Mavin’s parents started a search. His uncle reportedly learnt what had happened and Vaniyambadi police was informed. Police with the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot at 10.30pm. The body was retrieved at 4 am Monday. Ajith Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sudarsan were arrested.