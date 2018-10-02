Five TN cops to get Gandhi medals for work in curbing illicit liquor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced Gandhi Adigal Police Medals for five police officers for their work in curbing illicit liquor, said a statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

Palaniswami will distribute the medals on the Republic Day in 2019, along with a cash award of Rs 40,000 to each of the awardees, the statement said.

The awardees are R Vetharethinam, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Cuddalore district, A Prakash, Inspector of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Hosur, Krishnagiri district, G Rajendran, Sub-Inspector of Police, Vikkiramangalam police station, Ariyalur district, R Thirukumar, head constable, Gandhi Market police station, Tiruchy City OD at Central Investigation Unit, Tiruchy, and P Gopi, head constable, Sendamangalam police station, Namakkal.