Four killed in accident near Udumalaipettai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/KARUR/NAGAPATTINAM: Three members of a family were among the four people who died in an accident near Udumalaipettai in Tirupur district on Monday afternoon after their car rammed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

The family - Krishnamoorthy (32), his wife, Kalaivani (27) and their daughter Harshini (6) - from RK Nagar in Pollachi, was gong to a temple in Dindigul. The car driver, Manoj Kumar (30), also belongs to Pollachi, according to the Madathukulam police.

The family set out for the temple on Monday morning. When the car, driven by Manoj Kumar, reached Krishnapuram, near Udumalaipettiai, it rammed into a lorry going from Madathukulam to Udumalaipettai.

Krishnamoorthy, Kalaivani and Harshini died on the spot, while local people rushed Manoj Kumar to a private hospital. However, doctors there declared him ‘brought dead’.

The Madathukulam police registered a case and took the lorry driver into custody. On questioning him, it was found that the car, which was speeding, had rammed into the lorry. However, police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident. Further investigations are on.