Madras High Court judge Justice N Kirubakaran inaugurated the free medical project for distressed and retired sailors who are not covered under the pension scheme. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ex-sailors to get free medical care
Chennai: Madras High Court judge Justice N Kirubakaran inaugurated the free medical project for distressed and retired sailors who are not covered under the pension scheme.  Speaking on the occasion, Kirubakaran said, “Medical facility is easily available for the haves but not for the have-nots. Nobody is bothered about the retired or neglected section of the society. It is heartening to see the Sailors Society has taken mother’s care to look after the healthcare needs of the retired seafarers who are neglected”.  The project is an initiative of the Sailors Society in collaboration with the Voluntary Health Services (VHS) hospital in Chennai. The retired seafarers will receive healthcare services at the VHS hospital, a multi-specialty tertiary teaching hospital.

‘File report on rice smuggling’
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the government to file a detailed report about the loss caused by the smuggling of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) to other States and the steps taken to prevent it. A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Rajamanickam gave the direction when the habeas corpus petition from one Sowjanya of Vellore district, challenging the detention of her husband Amarnath under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, came up for hearing on Monday.

Hearing on DMK plea adjourned
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned to October 3 a DMK plea for a direction to police officials to grant permission for the party to hold public meetings at 110 places throughout the State on October 3 and 4. Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the petition from DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi came up, directed Advocate-General Vijay Narayan  to get instructions from the government and submit them on October 3. The DMK has sought not to organise meetings throughout the State on October 3 and 4 against AIADMK government.

