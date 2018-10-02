Home States Tamil Nadu

Inmate found hanging during prison check in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Security has been tightened at the Central Prison following an intelligence report that IS terror suspect Ansar Meeran, lodged at the prison, was to be taken out as per an escape plan.

Ansar Meeran (29) was arrested on charges of supporting the IS terror group and has been lodged in the Central Prison here. Following the intelligence report about the prison breakout plan, Tiruchy DIG (Prisons) Shanmughasundaram carried out a complete safety audit of each of the prison cells and ordered a heightened vigil.

Meanwhile, when DIG was inspecting the prison at around 8.45 pm, one of the inmates named Mansoor Ali (52) from Mayiladuthurai, a life convict in a 2013 murder case, was found hanging inside a cell. He was rushed to a government hospital in Cuddalore, where he was declared brought dead. The family members of Ali demanded an enquiry into the death and staged a protest. However, Judicial Magistrate Anwar Satharth held an inquiry and ordered that the body is sent for postmortem.

Cuddalore New Town police registered a case and have launched a probe into the death.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

