Livestock census begins in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Animal Husbandry department launched a 90-day-long statewide livestock census on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations. Livestock census is crucial for the formulation of policies, welfare schemes, and growth and development-oriented schemes.

The first livestock census was conducted during 1919 and since then, 19 census enumerations have been conducted. The 19th livestock census was carried out during 2012. There are around 2.27 crore livestock and 11.74 crore poultries in the State as per the 19th livestock census.

“The actual door-to-door enumeration is done using tablet computers by persons with veterinary background designated by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Tamil Nadu. For this purpose 3,887 enumerators, 795 supervisors and 130 scrutiny officers are engaged. All the personnel have undergone training in relevant procedures for the purpose of conducting error-free enumeration,” the statement said.

The previous census operations were conducted manually by enumerators who were trained for the work. The data were collected in the formats manually which were then subsequently compiled and tabulated using computers and uploaded for further processing.

The statement added, “This process consumed time and was error-prone since converting data into digital format was demanding and difficult. To facilitate easy compilation of data, tablet computers have been provided along with internet connectivity and power back-up units for the present enumeration work.”

20th enumeration

