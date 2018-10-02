New membership cards for AIADMK cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst allegations that the AIADMK membership drive that came to an end recently could not garner renewal of membership from all 1.5 crore members, the AIADMK on Monday announced that issue of the new membership cards would start on October 8.

Only with new membership cards, any party functionary can contest the organisational elections and vote for anyone contesting for a party post, said O Panneerselvam, coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami, joint coordinator of the party, in a release here.

The membership drive began on January 29 and ended on June 30. For those, who applied for renewal of membership and new membership between March 1 and May 31, new cards would be issued from October 8. For those who submitted their forms after May 31, new cards are being prepared and would be issued in due course, the release added.