Nilgiris deputy tahsildar dies of suspected swine flu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A deputy tahsildar from Nilgiris district died of suspected H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, attack at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday evening.

Abdul Rahman, a native of Mettupalayam, who served as deputy tahsildar in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in the Kotagiri circle of Nilgiris district, suffered from fever for about a week. After he was reportedly diagnosed with H1N1, he was admitted to CMCH on Sunday night.

S Porkodi, Deputy Director of Health Services, Niligiris district, said Rahman received treatment for fever as an outpatient in a private hospital in Ooty on September 27. Then, he was admitted to another private hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia after which he received treatment in another private hospital in Coimbatore where he tested positive for H1NI. On Sunday night, he was admitted to CMCH and was put on ventilator. CMCH Dean B Asokan said, “Rahman already had high fever and suffered cardiac arrest. His condition became critical and he died after a few hours.”

Hospital sources said another patient named Vasantha (60) from Melur in Niligiris district, who also had H1N1 symptoms and admitted to CMCH last week, died failing to respond to treatment. Following the two deaths, the Nilgiris health department has cautioned the public to take preventive steps. It has sent a medical team to Thengumarahada where Rahman attended a camp a few days ago. “There is no connection between these two deaths. However, we are investigating the reasons and have also alerted all private hospitals to inform about the patients who received treatment for H1N1 symptoms,” Porkodi said.