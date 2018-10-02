People entitled to question government about expenditure of taxpayers’ money: Madras HC

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government must be accountable in respect of the actions and policies taken and the citizens are entitled to question the expenditure of taxpayers’ money and its correctness for the welfare of the people at large as the Constitution itself is constituted by “We the People of India”, the Madras High Court has observed.

Justice S M Subramaniam made the observation on Monday while allowing a plea from the DMK to withdraw its writ petitions challenging the punitive action initiated by Justice R Regupathy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the AIADMK government to probe the alleged irregularities committed by the previous DMK government, headed by the late M Karunanidhi, in the construction of the State Assembly and Secretariat in Omandoorar government estate in 2011.

The building for the new Secretariat was constructed by spending the taxpayers’ money of about Rs 400 crore. However, the (subsequent) government took the decision not to use the building for the new Secretariat and converted it into a multi-specialty hospital. The taxpayers’ money spent on beautification and for other facilities for construction of the new Secretariat became a national waste, the judge observed. Even for conversion of the new Secretariat building into a specialty hospital, another few crores were spent by the State.

However, in respect of the conversions of buildings, the government decision is upheld by the courts. “Thus, no further actions are required regarding conversions,” the judge pointed out. The DMK had challenged the Justice Regupathy Commission of Inquiry, which was non-functional for about three years. It had also spent about Rs 4.50 crore and the reports were not submitted even at the time when the writ petitions were heard by this court. Ultimately, nearly about Rs 5 crore was spent for the Commission.

However, nothing became useful for the welfare of the State as well as in the interest of the public at large.

In respect of construction of new secretariat building and the allegations of corruption, substandard building materials and related issues have not been even concluded till today, the judge said. “Such a situation is not only painful but certainly a national concern about spending of taxpayers’ money detrimental to the interest of the public at large, the judge added.

Beyond political stand

The court said that once the elected government started functioning, their action, policy decision and expenditure must be beyond its political ideologies and beyond any pale of doubt. Its expenditures must be in accordance with the constitutional principles and the interest of the public, the court said