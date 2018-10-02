Home States Tamil Nadu

Punish rulers for failing to remove banners: PMK

The AIADMK had erected more than 2,000 flex banners in Chennai city though they had obtained permission only for some places.

AIADMK party flag and party's former and present leaders huge cut outs, flex boards were kept around the city on the mark of MGR Centenary celebration.

CHENNAI: The High Court should punish the AIADMK functionaries and the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM for having given no respect to the court order to remove the flex banners from the roads in Chennai where the MGR centenary valedictory was held on Sunday, said Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder.

In a statement on Monday, he said the people of Chennai had been totally affected due to the MGR centenary function as the ruling party cadre had not respected the High Court order to remove the flex banners erected on the roads in the city.

The AIADMK had erected more than 2,000 flex banners in Chennai city though they had obtained permission only for some places.Around 200 flexes were erected within 1.1-km radius of the function venue. The High Court ordered on Sunday to remove the flex banners, but the ruling party didn’t remove even a single banner till the end of the function on Sunday evening, Dr Ramadoss said, adding that as a result, the entire Chennai had faced traffic congestion from morning to evening and around `100-crore worth business was also affected.

