Home States Tamil Nadu

Speaker mulls action against Karunas, three more AIADMK MLAs

On Monday, hectic discussions were held in the Speaker’s chamber at the secretariat, in which Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan took part. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaker P Dhanapal is mulling to take action against actor S Karunas, Thiruvadanai MLA and three other AIADMK MLAs who are extending support to AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

On Monday, hectic discussions were held in the Speaker’s chamber at the secretariat, in which Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan took part.  Senior Ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani also met the Speaker. Earlier in the day,  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam called on the Speaker.

Sources said that as per section 6 of the anti-defection law, AIADMK Whip S Rajendran has submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking action against Karunas and three other MLAs - A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) under the Anti-Defection Law.  Rajendran is said to have adduced documentary evidence to the Speaker to prove that action could be taken against these MLAs.

The discussions centred around legal aspects of sending show-cause notices to these four MLAs, asking why action should not be taken against them under the provisions of the anti-defection law.  

Though Karunas is leading Mukkulathor Pulipadai, he was elected on the AIADMK symbol of Two Leaves during the 2016 Assembly elections and as such, technically he is an AIADMK MLA.  Recently, he levelled serious charges against the CM and made casteist remarks for which he was arrested. Now, he is on conditional bail.

Posts in AMMK

The other three MLAs, though elected on the 2 Leaves symbol, have been given posts in AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran which may warrant action under the anti-defection law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK Speaker P Dhanapal AMMK TTV Dhinakaran Karunas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC