Speaker mulls action against Karunas, three more AIADMK MLAs

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaker P Dhanapal is mulling to take action against actor S Karunas, Thiruvadanai MLA and three other AIADMK MLAs who are extending support to AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

On Monday, hectic discussions were held in the Speaker’s chamber at the secretariat, in which Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan took part. Senior Ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani also met the Speaker. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam called on the Speaker.

Sources said that as per section 6 of the anti-defection law, AIADMK Whip S Rajendran has submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking action against Karunas and three other MLAs - A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) under the Anti-Defection Law. Rajendran is said to have adduced documentary evidence to the Speaker to prove that action could be taken against these MLAs.

The discussions centred around legal aspects of sending show-cause notices to these four MLAs, asking why action should not be taken against them under the provisions of the anti-defection law.

Though Karunas is leading Mukkulathor Pulipadai, he was elected on the AIADMK symbol of Two Leaves during the 2016 Assembly elections and as such, technically he is an AIADMK MLA. Recently, he levelled serious charges against the CM and made casteist remarks for which he was arrested. Now, he is on conditional bail.

Posts in AMMK

The other three MLAs, though elected on the 2 Leaves symbol, have been given posts in AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran which may warrant action under the anti-defection law.