Home States Tamil Nadu

Three advocates debarred for illegal activities

He also gave directions to the BCI and BCTP to file a status report with regards to the action taken by them against the advocates, at the next hearing on October 22.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed an interim order restraining three advocates from Dindigul from practising at the High Court of Madras or any other courts within Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, for indulging in illegal activities.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Karthick of Dindigul district seeking direction to restore his property that had been allegedly taken possession of by the three advocates, S R Balasubramanian, S Saravanakumar and V Subramani, by force.

Taking note of the submissions of the standing counsel for the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (BCTP), who stated that there is an appeal pending against one of the accused advocates, Balasubramanian in the Bar Council of India (BCI), the Judge directed the BCI to immediately take up the case and complete the proceedings within two months. Justice Venkatesh further directed the BCTP not to enrol one Vetriselvam, a law student, who is also found to have been indulging in illegal activities along with the three advocates, without getting clearance from the Court.

He also gave directions to the BCI and BCTP to file a status report with regards to the action taken by them against the advocates, at the next hearing on October 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Advocates Debarred

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC