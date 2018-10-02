Three advocates debarred for illegal activities

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed an interim order restraining three advocates from Dindigul from practising at the High Court of Madras or any other courts within Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, for indulging in illegal activities.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Karthick of Dindigul district seeking direction to restore his property that had been allegedly taken possession of by the three advocates, S R Balasubramanian, S Saravanakumar and V Subramani, by force.

Taking note of the submissions of the standing counsel for the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (BCTP), who stated that there is an appeal pending against one of the accused advocates, Balasubramanian in the Bar Council of India (BCI), the Judge directed the BCI to immediately take up the case and complete the proceedings within two months. Justice Venkatesh further directed the BCTP not to enrol one Vetriselvam, a law student, who is also found to have been indulging in illegal activities along with the three advocates, without getting clearance from the Court.

He also gave directions to the BCI and BCTP to file a status report with regards to the action taken by them against the advocates, at the next hearing on October 22.