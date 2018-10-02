Home States Tamil Nadu

WATCH | Kiran Bedi, AIADMK MLA indulge in verbal spat during Gandhi Jayanti celebration

The feud unfolded after the mike was switched off on Lt. Governor's instructions during an MLA's speech at a public event.

Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA indulged in verbal spat during Gandhi Jayanti celebration (Photo | ANI)

(A verbal spat broke out between Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan over the duration of the lawmaker's speech during Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Uppalam in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The feud unfolded after the mike was switched off during the MLA's speech. Bedi, in her Twitter account, has clarified that the lawmaker went on speaking during the event despite requests by ministers on stage to limit his speech. It was then that the Lt. Governor asked the organisers to switch off his mike. This infuriated Anbalagan who in return started shouting at her.

In a viral video shared by ANI, Kiran Bedi is seen requesting the MLA to "please go and sit" with folded hands. The MLA, however, responded by imitating Bedi and asked her to leave the place instead.

Later, Anbalagan was also seen shouting at the dignitaries on the dais amidst laughter from the audience.
Interestingly, those on the dais including some ministers and MLAs remained silent spectators while the feud was going on.

Controversies are not alien to this MLA and he was notorious for behaving in such way, said Kiran Bedi. "I have seen him do this earlier too", added the Lt. governor.

(With inputs from ANI)

