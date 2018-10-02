Home States Tamil Nadu

Withdraw hydrocarbon project, PMK leader Anbumani tells Centre

In a release on Monday, he said that in order to mine hydrocarbon from 55 places in the country including three from Tamil Nadu, licences have been issued. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anbumani Ramadoss

Former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre should withdraw the newly signed hydrocarbon project as similar project had met with stiff opposition from people of the State, said Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Dharmapuri MP and youth wing president of PMK.

In a release on Monday, he said that in order to mine hydrocarbon from 55 places in the country including three from Tamil Nadu, licences have been issued.  “The contracts were signed in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum. Of the 55 zones, three are located Marakkanam-Cuddalore, Parankipettai-Velankkanni and Kullanchavadi-Tranquebar. The licence has been issued to ONGC for the first zone and licences for the other two zones to Vedanta,” said Anbumani.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hydrocarbon extraction plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC