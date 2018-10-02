Withdraw hydrocarbon project, PMK leader Anbumani tells Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre should withdraw the newly signed hydrocarbon project as similar project had met with stiff opposition from people of the State, said Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Dharmapuri MP and youth wing president of PMK.

In a release on Monday, he said that in order to mine hydrocarbon from 55 places in the country including three from Tamil Nadu, licences have been issued. “The contracts were signed in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum. Of the 55 zones, three are located Marakkanam-Cuddalore, Parankipettai-Velankkanni and Kullanchavadi-Tranquebar. The licence has been issued to ONGC for the first zone and licences for the other two zones to Vedanta,” said Anbumani.