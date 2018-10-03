Dog beaten to death, alleges youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A stray dog was allegedly beaten to death by some security guards and a few residents of an apartment in Anna Nagar on Monday.Following the incident, J Nishal Jeyanth, a 21-year-old college student living in the apartment, lodged a complaint with J J Nagar police.

Nishal, resident of LIC Colony in Anna Nagar, said, “Around 8.15 pm on Monday, I saw from the balcony of my flat a few security guards and residents crowding into the apartment. When I went to check out, to my horror I found the carcass of a stray dog. They beat it to death. When I took photographs for evidence, they forced me to delete them,” he added.

Later, Nishal took to Facebook for support. He narrated the incident on FB and sought support from netizens in lodging the complaint. However, an FIR is yet to be registered in the case. In his complaint that Nishal shared online, it was mentioned that the attackers killed the dog as it had bitten a small boy in the colony.