Four-year-old girl drowns in water tank

By Express News Service

Chennai: A four-year-old girl drowned in a water tank at her house in Tiruvallur on Monday afternoon. Police said Sharmila was playing outside her house along with her three siblings. “She slipped into the water tank and drowned. Her parents, both daily labourers, returned home and were searching for her only to find her body in the tank,” said a police source. The body was sent to the government hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.