MK Stalin appeals President Kovind to ‘rescue’ Tamil Nadu administration from AIADMK government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to “rescue” the administration of Tamil Nadu from the misrule of AIADMK government.

Though the statement did not explicitly call for “President’s rule” the ambiguously-worded statement led to doubts whether it went against the State-autonomy ideals of the party.

“The Chief Minister has been avoiding to face a trust vote in the Assembly and it is condemnable that they are discussing to disqualify MLA Karunas,” said Stalin. Accusing the government of failing on various fronts, he urged the President to “rescue” the TN administration and help the State regain its lost glory.

Asked on Stalin’s statement, RS Bharathi, party secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, said, “We are not asking for President’s rule or dismissal of the government. We are asking the President to intervene and guide the Governor to take action on the misdeeds of the State government.”