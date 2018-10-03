TNUSRB question paper not given in Tamil, candidates allege

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Candidates who appeared for a recruitment exam to the post of technical sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu police department are ruing that the general knowledge questions in the exam were not translated to Tamil and this affected their chances of getting qualified.

The examination was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on 30 September across the State.

A group of candidates, who had appeared for the examination here, alleged that the absence of Tamil translation deprived them of the chance for making it to the selection.

These candidates, who had studied in Tamil medium schools, whom the government provides 20 per cent quota, stated that such examinations held in the past had the GK questions in Tamil.

"Quite contrary to the practice in the past, we found the GK questions only in English. We could not answer the questions because we had studied in Tamil the subjects from which the questions were extracted," said S Johnson, a candidate.

Taken off guard at the examination hall, several of them could not answer any of the questions. On Wednesday, a group of candidates submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer addressed to the Collector regarding the issue.

Now, the disappointed candidates are seeking a re-examination of the GK paper with questions translated in Tamil so that they can write them with ease. Johnson said that the affected students are going to approach the Chief Minister, the DGP and the head of TNUSRB demanding re-examination.