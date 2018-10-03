Trekking policy will be unveiled in 10 days, says forest minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Tuesday said the State trekking policy, formulated after the tragic Kurangani forest fire incident which claimed 23 lives, would be unveiled in 10 days and a full review of the policy was completed recently in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He was speaking at the launch of the Wildlife Week celebrations at Guindy Children’s Park. The comprehensive State trekking policy, drawn up by the Department of Forests and Environment, promises to regulate the multi-crore trekking industry. Once the policy comes into effect, only authorised groups registered with the department will be allowed to organise treks.

Responding to a query on rampant illegal felling of roadside trees in the city, Forest Secretary Shambhu Kallolikar said the setting up of tree authority was under consideration. Meanwhile, the Forest Minister announced that in three months, about 1,000 forest guards and foresters would be recruited. The department is currently crippled with 40 per cent vacancy. The state government has already released `5 crore for the purpose. The minister, later, distributed prizes to children who won various events conducted as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations.

Law dept’s review

The State trekking policy is currently being reviewed by the Law Department. Once the policy comes into effect, only authorised groups registered with the forest department will be allowed to organise treks into the forests