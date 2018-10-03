Home States Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran in huddle with supporting MLAs

Talking to reporters after the meeting, E Rathinasabapathy, one of the MLAs, said he and others would legally face the notice likely to be sent by the Speaker. 

Published: 03rd October 2018

RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Speaker P Dhanapal held discussions on the possibilities of sending show-cause notices to four MLAs including actor S Karunas under anti-defection law, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday held discussions with his supporters about the next course of action to be taken in this regard.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, E Rathinasabapathy, one of the MLAs, said he and others would legally face the notice likely to be sent by the Speaker.  He also asserted that he would continue to support Dhinakaran.

