Two more weeks given to notify Industrial Employment TN Amendment Act

One T K Saravanan had filed a PIL petition for a direction to the government to bring into force the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 2008 and to frame rules.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has requested the Madras High Court to grant two more weeks to notify the amendment made to the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1948. A submission to this effect was made by Advocate-General Vijay Narayan on October 1.

One T K Saravanan had filed a PIL petition for a direction to the government to bring into force the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 2008 and to frame rules. When the matter came up for hearing on September 5 last before the court, the State filed a counter stating that the Centre had embarked upon the process of making reforms to the labour laws. Therefore, the amendments proposed in 2008 to the 1948 Act, need to be examined by the State government.

