Will oppose harmful projects: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Tuesday asserted that the government will oppose in toto any project that will be harmful to the State. He made this remark when asked about the Centre permitting extraction of hydrocarbons by Vedanta Group in delta districts and how the State government viewed the development.  

When a journalist said Vedanta Group had been wielding their power again after the Sterlite issue, he said, “It is wrong to say that they are wielding their power in Tamil Nadu. They are trying to do so through the judiciary. But, the government is discharging its duty by checking their attempts. Responding to a question as to whether action would be taken against the MLAs who support actor S Karunas, he said, “Definite action will be taken against anyone who supports the ‘policy’ of Karunas.”

