13 govt hospitals awarded grants for ensuring national quality standards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented award certificate and grants for 13 government hospitals for National Quality Assurance Standards Programme (NQASP) to the health minister C Vijaya Baskar at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A press release said the Chief minister gave a cheque for `2.75 crore and award certificate for NQASP for 13 hospitals. He also presented Kayakalp award and `four crore for four government hospitals for maintaining cleanliness.The Union Health Ministry along with the State governments is implementing a comprehensive quality assurance framework for public health facilities and programme under NQASP.

Under the programme, quality of health care delivery is continuously improved and that proves beneficial to patients in terms of quality improvement of services along with monetary benefit to the facility that gets with NQAS certification. For hospitals `10,000 is given as incentive and for Primary Health Centre `three lakh is given as incentive for three years.Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were among those present on the occasion.