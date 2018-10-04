Home States Tamil Nadu

48 hours after car slipped into Nilgiris gorge and killed five, two finally rescued

The deceased were identified as N Ravi Varma (38), Ibrahim (36), J Jayakumar (37) of Chennai, Amarnath (36) and J Judes Anto Kevin (33) of Thoothukudi.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For over 48 hours, two men lay trapped with the bodies of their five friends in the mangled remains of a car that slipped into a gorge on Kalhatti-Masinagudi Ghat Road in Nilgiris, until they were rescued on Wednesday.  

The deceased were identified as N Ravi Varma (38), Ibrahim (36), J Jayakumar (37) of Chennai, Amarnath (36) and J Judes Anto Kevin (33) of Thoothukudi. The survivors were B Rama Rajesh (37) and Arun (37). Rajesh was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital while Arun was being treated at a Masinagudi hospital.

While the accident is believed to have taken place on Monday, police launched a manhunt for the seven tourists only Wednesday when the staff of the hotel at which they were staying reported them missing.
A special team comprising the police and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) officials tried to trace the location of the tourists using mobile signal triangulation. However, they could only ascertain that the last call was registered near Ulhatty on the way to MTR.  After zeroing in on a tentative location, a massive search was launched. Forest officials noticed signs of a mishap near a deep gorge adjacent to the 35th hairpin bend on the Kallatty-Masinagudi road. The team moved downhill and found the mangled remains of the car. A rescue operation was mounted, but five of the occupants were found dead. However, two had survived the crash — and the elements — for over two days.

Stretch closed for outstation vehicles

According to the police, the group had arrived in the Nilgiris on September 30. They were staying at a private hotel at Fern Hill in Udhagamandalam. The next day, they set out on a trip to MTR at around 8 am. However, they failed to return till late in the evening.

As there was no word from the group, the hotel management contacted the police. Sources said the accident occurred on the morning of October 1. Preliminary inquiry suggested the driver had lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep slope. The car veered off the road and fell nearly 70 metres.  
Heavy rain in the area delayed the rescue operations and emergency response. Meanwhile, Pudumandhu police registered a case. The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police, D Shanmuga Priya, said that the Kalhatti Ghat Road was closed for outstation vehicles because of the gradient, which requires careful manoeuvring for almost 15 km. The car used by the tourists was Thoothukudi registered. “Investigations are on to find who allowed the outstation vehicle despite officials manning a check post,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nilgiris gorge Nilgiris Accident Car slips into Nilgiris Gorge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices