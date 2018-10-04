Don’t wait for CM, begin bus services: PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government should put into operation 450 new TNSTC buses parked at various depots instead of waiting for the Chief Minister to flag off the vehicles, S Ramadoss, PMK founder, has said.

In a statement, he said it was highly deplorable that when the need for buses is more, the vehicles had been parked at depots.

He said that one-third of TNSTC buses, out of the total 21,744 buses, are being operated even after their life period had expired. To replace these vehicles, the State government had been announcing in the last seven years that 9153 buses would be bought. But, the government had not purchased even half the number of buses. In this situation and also when the demand for buses on various routes is high, 450 vehicles were lying idle. The department was losing `1 crore per day by not operating the new buses, he said.