‘Govt nod must to indict min’
Chennai: AS per Section 17(1)(E), which has been inserted following an amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 26 last, the sanction for launching prosecution against Minister for Local Administration S P Velumani is necessary from the government. A submission was made by Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, when the criminal original petition from the DMK came up for further hearing. The AG told Justice A D Jagdish Chandira that petitioner R S Bharathy’s complaint was forwarded to the government for obtaining necessary sanction.

157 convicts died from 2012 to ’16
Chennai: As many as 157 convict prisoners died between 2012 and 2016 and of them, only 134 cases had been reported by the Magistrates concerned to the government. The data was listed  in the status report filed by the Deputy Secretary, State Home, Prohibition and Excise department before a division bench of the Madras High Court, recently. The report said 109 prisoners died of illness and old age, two succumbed to injuries, 22 committed suicide and one was murdered outside the prison.

DMK permitted to hold meetings at 105 places
Chennai: Following a direction from the Madras High Court, the police have granted permission to the DMK to hold public meetings at 105 places in the State on October 3 and 4 on the subject ‘Commission, Collection and Corruption across Tamil Nadu’. A submission was made before Justice R Mahadevan when the petition came up on Wednesday.According to DMK senior advocate P Wilson, the party had applied for permission to hold meetings at 128 places in the State.

Officials abetting sand smuggling to be detained
Chennai: The State government informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that it had issued an order (G.O) that allows detention of government officials found abetting sand smuggling under the Goondas Act. A copy of the GO was produced before a division bench of Justices S.M.Subramaniam and  S.Ramathilagam in response to the directives by the court while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a  woman from Krishnagiri district.

