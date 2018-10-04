Home States Tamil Nadu

MET predicts very heavy rain in TN on October 7, red alert sounded

The state government has passed circulars to the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures to avert mishaps.

Published: 04th October 2018 07:18 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a red alert for all districts in state for October 7 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We have passed circulars to the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures to avert mishaps. We urge people not to go to vulnerable places,” K Satyagopal, commissioner (revenue administration), said on Thursday.

“Advisories also have been given to fishermen not to enter sea for fishing as the sea would be rough and furious,” he added. 

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea on Friday and could intensify into a cyclonic storm, the regional weather office said Thursday and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Rains were likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran told reporters here.

"A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian sea by tomorrow. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards," he said.

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman, he added.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea from October 5-8 over the South Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea, Balachandran said.

With inputs from PTI.

