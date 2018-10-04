Ministers can use multiple telephone connections: Dayanidhi Maran tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no statutory bar for a Union cabinet minister to use more than three telephone service connections, the Madras High Court was told on Wednesday.

When the petitions from former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran came up before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira, their senior counsel said a minister can use any number of telephone connections. Refusing to stay the proceedings pending before the Special Court for CBI cases, which had framed the charges against them, the judge adjourned the matter till October 10.

Counsel said the CBI court had framed charges based solely on the opinion of the investigating officer (IO) and not on the material available on record.