Motorist booked for breaching Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's convoy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man riding a bike, who breached the convoy of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday night has been booked for traffic violation.

Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Nammalwarpet near Purasawalkam, employed at a call centre firm on Anna Salai, took the one-way on Anna Salai and crossed the road towards Binny Road. He attempted to breach the security of the convoy by trying to cross the rear vehicles following the Governor’s convoy.

Inquiries revealed that Yousuf’s sister Arshiya Fathima was employed at the Spencer Plaza, and he had taken the shortest route to reach the building to pick up his sister and he attempted to cross the road, when he was caught.

Police took Yousuf to the Thousand Lights station and booked him. Yousuf was let off after he paid the fine.