Tamil Nadu: 13 government hospitals awarded grants for ensuring national quality standards

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami presented Kayakalp award and Rs 4 crore for four government hospitals for maintaining cleanliness.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented award certificate and grants for 13 government hospitals for National Quality Assurance Standards Programme (NQASP) to the health minister C Vijaya Baskar at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A press release said the chief minister gave a cheque for Rs 2.75 crore and award certificate for NQASP for 13 hospitals. He also presented Kayakalp award and Rs 4 crore for four government hospitals for maintaining cleanliness. The Union Health Ministry along with the State governments is implementing a comprehensive quality assurance framework for public health facilities and programme under NQASP.

Under the programme, quality of healthcare delivery is continuously improved and that proves beneficial to patients in terms of quality improvement of services along with the monetary benefit to the facility that gets with NQAS certification. For hospitals, Rs 10,000 is given an incentive and for Primary Health Centre Rs 3 lakh is given as incentive for three years. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were among those present on the occasion.

