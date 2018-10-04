Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry likely to receive heavy rains in next 3 days

Rains are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles on a flooded Chennai road after heavy, incessant rains

By PTI

CHENNAI: A low pressure area over the Southeast Arabian sea on Friday and could intensify into a cyclonic storm, the regional weather office said Thursday and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Rains are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran told reporters here.

"A low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian sea by tomorrow.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards," he said.

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman, he added.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea from October 5-8 over the South Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea, Balachandran said.

"Those who are in deep sea are advised to return to the coast by October 5," he added.

An upper air circulation over Southwest Arabian sea adjoining Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka brought heavy rains to many parts of this state and neighbouring Puducherry, in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Widespread rains are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days, with the possibility of heavy showers in one or two places," Balachandran added.

While many areas in the state including Chennai and Puducherry received rains in the last 24 hours, some parts received heavy showers, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, Kattummannarkoil in Cuddalore district and Kullambady in Tiruchirappally recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm each in this period, he added.

Heavy rain has been pounding the temple town of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district since Wednesday night causing hardship to pilgrims.

Also, fishermen from the district could not venture into the sea owing to the rainfall and rough sea, fishermen association office-bearers said.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated measures following an India Meteorological Department forecast that Tamil Nadu may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on October 7.

Officials said district Collectors have been issued instructions, asking them to take required precautionary action, adding, meetings have already been called to review monsoon preparedness.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rains Tamil Nadu cyclonic storm rains Puducherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices