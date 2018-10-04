Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu MLA Karunas​ admitted to hospital

On Tuesday, the Thiruvadanai MLA Karunas sent a letter to Tamil Nadu assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, seeking to move a resolution for the removal of incumbent Speaker P Dhanapal from his post.

Published: 04th October 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karunas

Tamil Nadu MLA Karunas​ (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Comedian-turned-politician S Karunas was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani on Tuesday night.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) J Anbazhagan visited him on Wednesday.

The MLA stated that under Article 179 (C) of the Constitution, he intends to move the resolution by invoking Rule 68 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by giving a 14-day notice to Dhanapal.

"I invoke Rule 68 of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules under Article 179 (C) of the Indian Constitution for the removal of P Dhanapal from the office of honourable Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," Karunas said in the two-page letter, dated October 2.

He also requested Srinivasan to include the resolution on the list of business for the consent of the house to move the resolution. 

