Madras High Court orders Law University to remove teachers appointed by violating UGC rules

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that appointments to certain teaching staff posts were made in the law colleges affiliated to Dr Ambedkar Law University in violation of the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for certain ‘extraneous’ considerations, the Madras High Court has directed the university to identify and remove them from service and appoint qualified persons in their posts.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction on Thursday while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Dr D Sankar seeking to quash an order, dated August 12, 2015, of the university Vice-Chancellor and consequently to reinstate him as the University Registrar.

If the unqualified persons are allowed to continue in the posts, the action would be detrimental to the interest of the public at large, the judge said. The enquiry in respect of the unqualified teachers is to be conducted without any further delay. In the event of identifying appointments made on favouritism and nepotism, then suitable action has to be taken against all persons, who are responsible, the judge said.

The syndicate of the university, the Directorate of Legal Studies and the Law Department shall ensure that all contract appointments are made in accordance with terms and conditions of the contract and should take suitable action to appoint lecturers on regular basis for the benefit of the students. They shall also ensure that the quality of legal education is maintained as per the UGC Regulations and the Rules of the Bar Council of India, the judge said.

Defamation case against Anbumani shifted to special court

Chennai: Giving a brief respite to PMK Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss (50), the High Court on Thursday stayed an order, dated September 11 last, of the Principal Sessions Judge here, directing him to appear before it on October 4 in connection with a defamation case. Justice P N Prakash, who granted the interim stay, transferred the case to the special court constituted exclusively for cases involving MPs and MLAs. He shall appear before it within two weeks and execute a bond for `5,000 without surety and provide an undertaking to appear whenever required, judge said.