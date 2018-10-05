Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court orders Law University to remove teachers appointed by violating UGC rules

If the unqualified persons are allowed to continue in the posts, the action would be detrimental to the interest of the public at large, the judge said.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that appointments to certain teaching staff posts were made in the law colleges affiliated to Dr Ambedkar Law University in violation of the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for certain ‘extraneous’ considerations, the Madras High Court has directed the university to identify and remove them from service and appoint qualified persons in their posts.
Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction on Thursday while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Dr D Sankar seeking to quash an order, dated August 12, 2015, of the university Vice-Chancellor and consequently to reinstate him as the University Registrar.

If the unqualified persons are allowed to continue in the posts, the action would be detrimental to the interest of the public at large, the judge said. The enquiry in respect of the unqualified teachers is to be conducted without any further delay. In the event of identifying appointments made on favouritism and nepotism, then suitable action has to be taken against all persons, who are responsible, the judge said.
The syndicate of the university, the Directorate of Legal Studies and the Law Department shall ensure that all contract appointments are made in accordance with terms and conditions of the contract and should take suitable action to appoint lecturers on regular basis for the benefit of the students. They shall also ensure that the quality of legal education is maintained as per the UGC Regulations and the Rules of the Bar Council of India, the judge said.

Defamation case against Anbumani shifted to special court

Chennai: Giving a brief respite to PMK Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss (50), the High Court on Thursday stayed an order, dated September 11 last, of the Principal Sessions Judge here, directing him to appear before it on October 4 in connection with a defamation case. Justice P N Prakash, who granted the interim stay, transferred the case to the special court constituted exclusively for cases involving MPs and MLAs. He shall appear before it within two weeks and execute a bond for `5,000 without surety and provide an undertaking to appear whenever required, judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ambedkar Law University Law teachers appointment Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices