Nuclide therapy centre for treating cancer inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar inaugurated the High Dose Radio Nuclide Therapy department for cancer treatment at the Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital at the Omandurar Estate on Wednesday.

According to a release, the High Dose Radio Nuclide Therapy department is a unit of the Nuclear Medicine Specialty. The department will provide treatment for thyroid, neuroendocrine, prostate, neuroblastoma and pheochromocytoma cancers.

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board had given approval for four beds in the facility, the release added.

The new department is also equipped with sophisticated equipment and also has a video camera facility that enables attendees to see the patients.