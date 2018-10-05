Home States Tamil Nadu

Premises of top GST, Central Excise personnel searched in Gutkha scam

The police seized around 50 kg banned tobacco products and gutka worth Rs 75,000, from Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation probing the gutka scam widened its net and conducted searches at the premises of Senthil Valavan, Additional Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax, and S Sridhar, former Additional Commissioner, System and Central Excise Intelligence, Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI).

The searches come in the wake of the CBI effecting its sixth arrest in the gutka scam by zeroing in on E Sivakumar, who was then posted on deputation as Food Safety Officer in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Ministry of Health earlier.

The other five arrested were promoters and directors of Jayem Group -  AV Madhav Rao, Uma Shankar Gupta and P V Srinivasa Rao, designated officer of Thiruvallur Food Safety and Drug Administration department Dr P Senthil Murugan and Superintendent of Customs and Excise department N K Pandian.
Earlier, the CBI had raided 35 locations across Chennai, Thiruvallur, Tuticorin, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Mumbai and Bangalore, which included premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijay Bhaskar, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran, former Chennai Police Commissioner S George, former state minister BV Ramana and several other top officials of the Central Excise department, Food Safety department and Health department.

The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when Income Tax sleuths raided offices and residences of Jayam Industries (now known as Annamalai Industries) which had been facing charges of tax evasion worth Rs 250 crore and seized a diary containing incriminating evidence linking top officials of the state. The case further gained prominence after the I-T sleuths, while inspecting the Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, stumbled upon letters exchanged between the Income Tax department and top bureaucrats of the State over the case in November 2017.

Banned tobacco products seized

The police seized around 50 kg banned tobacco products and gutka worth Rs 75,000, from Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Food safety officers raided the shops near Kancheepuram bus stand. The contraband was seized from a godown and the owner was arrested

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayem Group Gutka Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices