Three get life term for raping, murdering minor in Tamil Nadu

The convicts were under the influence of drugs when they kidnapped the girl, who was returning home from school and raped her by taking turns till she swooned and died, on November 17, 2014.

By PTI

THENI: A court on Thursday sentenced three people to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl four years ago.

The Mahila Court Judge Thilgavathi convicted P Sundaraj (29), Robin alias Ravi(23) and Kumaresan (28) for the rape and murder of the minor girl and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to prosecution, the convicts were under the influence of drugs when they kidnapped the girl, who was returning home from school and raped her by taking turns till she swooned and died, on November 17, 2014 at Kamatchipuram near here.

A missing report was registered in the case and later, the girl's body was recovered from a farm.

Subsequently, police registered cases against the accused persons under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), besides the POSCO Act.

In her order, the judge said the witnesses had deposed about the incident cogently without any contradictions and the documents also supported the case.

