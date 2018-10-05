Transport workers threaten indefinite strike from November 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Workers unions of eight transport corporations have threatened to go on strike from November 1 demanding settlement of pending arrears which they claim has accumulated to 7000 crore. About 3,000 workers affiliated to various workers unions, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) staged a demonstration on Pallavan Salai near MTC headquarters on Thursday.

The unions alleged that though it has been over a year since the government assured to pay the pending arrears to retired and serving employees, it has not fulfilled the demand in spite of repeated pleas. K.Natarajan, treasurer of LPF said, “If the government does not come forward for talks, we will go for a strike from November 1.”