Home States Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran's tactics not going to work in Thiruparankundram: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were here on Thursday to participate in a consultative meeting with party functionaries and cadre ahead of Thiruparankundram by-election.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at a party meeting organised at Madurai on Thursday, ahead of Thiruparankundram by-poll | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a veiled dig at TTV Dhinakaran, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder’s tactics would fail to have any effect on the voters in Thiruparankundram, which is gearing up for a by-election. The chief minister said that the electorate was intelligent and would help AIADMK bag the seat.  

Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were here on Thursday to participate in a consultative meeting with party functionaries and cadre ahead of Thiruparankundram by-election. Several ministers, including Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, participated in the meeting.

After the consultative meeting, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam addressed the media persons. When asked about supporters of Dhinakaran claiming to emerge victorious in the by-elections at Thiruparankundram and Tiruvarur constituencies, Palaniswami said that Panneerselvam had earlier mentioned how TTV had won RK Nagar seat by duping people.

“People of Thiruparankundram are intelligent and would make an intelligent decision. AIADMK won the Thiruparankundram seat eight times. The people here believe in AIADMK and will vote for us,” noted Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam said that AIADMK would win with a margin of over 50,000 votes whenever the election is conducted in Thiruparankundram constituency, which is AIADMK bastion. He noted that all party cadre, functionaries and supporters have resolved to defeat the Opposition.

Asked about the precautionary measures taken up by the meteorological department ahead of October 7 red alert, Palaniswami said that the government had an effective plan in place and was taking steps after conducting three consultative meetings with the higher officials. Speaking about AIIMS, Palaniswami said that he was also going to meet Modi to insist on the expedited establishment of the institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK Thiruparankundram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices