TTV Dhinakaran's tactics not going to work in Thiruparankundram: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

MADURAI: Taking a veiled dig at TTV Dhinakaran, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder’s tactics would fail to have any effect on the voters in Thiruparankundram, which is gearing up for a by-election. The chief minister said that the electorate was intelligent and would help AIADMK bag the seat.

Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were here on Thursday to participate in a consultative meeting with party functionaries and cadre ahead of Thiruparankundram by-election. Several ministers, including Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, participated in the meeting.

After the consultative meeting, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam addressed the media persons. When asked about supporters of Dhinakaran claiming to emerge victorious in the by-elections at Thiruparankundram and Tiruvarur constituencies, Palaniswami said that Panneerselvam had earlier mentioned how TTV had won RK Nagar seat by duping people.

“People of Thiruparankundram are intelligent and would make an intelligent decision. AIADMK won the Thiruparankundram seat eight times. The people here believe in AIADMK and will vote for us,” noted Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam said that AIADMK would win with a margin of over 50,000 votes whenever the election is conducted in Thiruparankundram constituency, which is AIADMK bastion. He noted that all party cadre, functionaries and supporters have resolved to defeat the Opposition.

Asked about the precautionary measures taken up by the meteorological department ahead of October 7 red alert, Palaniswami said that the government had an effective plan in place and was taking steps after conducting three consultative meetings with the higher officials. Speaking about AIIMS, Palaniswami said that he was also going to meet Modi to insist on the expedited establishment of the institute.