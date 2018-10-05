Home States Tamil Nadu

Two lakh government staff, teachers go on mass casual leave in Tamil Nadu

JACTO-GEO members tussle with police in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around two lakh government employees and teachers took casual leave across the State on Thursday as the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) called for a mass casual leave protest to press their demands.
Their demands included restoration of the old pension scheme and pay and allowances on a par with their Central government counterparts by accepting the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. However, the impact of the protest at the Secretariat was almost nil and work went on as usual.   

Official sources told Express “Only around two lakh employees and teachers took casual leave.  Instructions have been issued to officials concerned that ‘no work no pay’ should be adopted for all of them for their unauthorised absenteeism.”

However, M Anbarasu, one of the coordinators of JACTO-GEO claimed that more than four lakh employees took part in the protest. “Our next move will be to organise a State-level conference at Salem on October 13 to chalk out plans for indefinite strike from October 27,” he said.  

Asked whether the State government had responded to the demands, he said “It seems the government is hoping that the protest will fizzle out in due course. But, indeed, it is getting stronger.”

Fulfil staff’s demands, Stalin tells State

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to fulfil the demands of government employees instead of provoking them to stage protests, said DMK president MK Stalin. In a release on Thursday, he said the transport employees were arrested on Thursday when they were attempting to march towards the secretariat, and the JACTO- GEO members went on mass casual leave on Thursday, pressing various demands. Instead of arresting them or cutting their wages, the government to concede the demands of the protesting employees.

