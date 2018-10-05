Work on new Thakkolam-Arakkonam line will be over in two months: Southern railways

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu granting NOC for building a manned level- crossing on Arakkonam - Ocheri State highway, work on laying the 9.5 km new electrified line between Thakkolam and Arakkonam is expected to be completed by December end. Trains on the circular route are likely to commence by January next year.

The completion of the new electrified line will enable railways to operate trains in 235.5 km circular route in Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu - Kanchipuram - Thirumalpur - Arakkonam- Tiruvallur - Perambur and Beach.

The laying of 9.5 km line between Thakkolam and Arakkonam as part of electrification of 27.9 km Arakkonam - Kanchipuram section has been delayed by more than 10 years after INS Rajali Naval Airbase near Arakkonam opposed it for security reasons.

However, the defence ministry later accepted to bear the cost of detour alignment of railway track between Arakkonam and Thakkolam, which is two km longer than the actual route. In 2016 after an inordinate delay, the works commenced after the defence ministry deposited 54.57 crore to railways. The project again hit a roadblock after the State refused to allow railways to set up level crossing in Ocheri road.

According to official sources, the highways department has allowed the railways to build manned level crossing in Arakkonam - Ocheri road, with the precondition that it should be replaced by a subway or ROB. Railway officials remain tight-lipped on the deadline fixed by highways for removing the level crossing gate. “After the track works are completed, a few suburban train services from Kanchipuram are likely to get extended upto Arakkonam. The electrification also would provide the alternative route on Chennai - Katpadi route via Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Melpakkam during emergency situations and maintenance works,” the official added.