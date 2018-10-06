Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Allow previous ASI official to write report on Keezhadi’

Amarnath Ramakrishnan, who did the job with great interest, was transferred to Assam.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM state committee has urged the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to permit Amarnath Ramakrishnan, the then Superintending Archaeologist with ASI, to write a report about the Keezhadi excavation. K Balakrishnan, party state secretary, said all efforts were taken to paralyse the excavation at Keezhadi done by ASI.

Amarnath Ramakrishnan, who did the job with great interest, was transferred to Assam.

In this situation, the ASI had instructed Amarnath Ramakrishnan, who supervised the Keezhadi excavation, not to write the report and that the Superintending Archeologist, Bengaluru, who had no connection to excavation, should complete the report. This has created doubts as to whether the move was to hide the original value of the excavated materials, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices