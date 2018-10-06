‘Allow previous ASI official to write report on Keezhadi’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM state committee has urged the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to permit Amarnath Ramakrishnan, the then Superintending Archaeologist with ASI, to write a report about the Keezhadi excavation. K Balakrishnan, party state secretary, said all efforts were taken to paralyse the excavation at Keezhadi done by ASI.

Amarnath Ramakrishnan, who did the job with great interest, was transferred to Assam.

In this situation, the ASI had instructed Amarnath Ramakrishnan, who supervised the Keezhadi excavation, not to write the report and that the Superintending Archeologist, Bengaluru, who had no connection to excavation, should complete the report. This has created doubts as to whether the move was to hide the original value of the excavated materials, he said.