Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre gives nod for ‘incomplete’ Coastal Zone plan

Despite opposition, the Union Environment Ministry has accorded approval to the ‘incomplete’ Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

Published: 06th October 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite opposition, the Union Environment Ministry has accorded approval to the ‘incomplete’ Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). The minutes of the 35th meeting of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority held on September 24 has revealed that all the 115 CZMP maps prepared by the Tamil Nadu government through the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) have been approved. However, the maps are not put in public domain yet.

Activists and fishermen leaders argue that the draft maps released in February earlier this year were found incomplete on many counts including inaccurate demarcation of fishing villages and high tide lines in many places, non-demarcation hazard line.

The National Green Tribunal had categorically said States are duty-bound to strictly adhere to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 while preparing the CZMPs. As per the guidelines for preparation of the CZMP under the notification, local level cadastral (village) maps in 1:4000 scale should be prepared.

“States should identify common properties of the fishermen communities, fishing jetties, ice plants, fish drying platforms, infrastructure facilities of fishing and local communities such as dispensaries, roads, schools, and the like, shall be indicated on the cadastral scale maps prepared in 1:4000 scale”, the guidelines say. However, the government has not initiated this exercise at all.

K Bharati, leader of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, says fishermen depend on the coast. “The government should not approve any coastal projects based on this incomplete maps.”When contacted, A Udhayan, director, Department of Environment, said that whatever objections/suggestions received in writing and during public hearing from various stakeholders have been examined and suitably incorporated. “There are some corrections proposed by salt corporations as well. Necessary corrections are made.”

To a query, he said the Institute of Remote Sensing in Anna University would shortly be given the contract to prepare 1:4000 scale local maps, which will have all information about fishermen assets and mark areas for long-term housing needs of the fisher communities. The 1996-approved CZMP expired in July this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coastal Zone Management NGT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices