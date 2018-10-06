Centre gives nod for ‘incomplete’ Coastal Zone plan

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite opposition, the Union Environment Ministry has accorded approval to the ‘incomplete’ Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). The minutes of the 35th meeting of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority held on September 24 has revealed that all the 115 CZMP maps prepared by the Tamil Nadu government through the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) have been approved. However, the maps are not put in public domain yet.

Activists and fishermen leaders argue that the draft maps released in February earlier this year were found incomplete on many counts including inaccurate demarcation of fishing villages and high tide lines in many places, non-demarcation hazard line.

The National Green Tribunal had categorically said States are duty-bound to strictly adhere to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 while preparing the CZMPs. As per the guidelines for preparation of the CZMP under the notification, local level cadastral (village) maps in 1:4000 scale should be prepared.

“States should identify common properties of the fishermen communities, fishing jetties, ice plants, fish drying platforms, infrastructure facilities of fishing and local communities such as dispensaries, roads, schools, and the like, shall be indicated on the cadastral scale maps prepared in 1:4000 scale”, the guidelines say. However, the government has not initiated this exercise at all.

K Bharati, leader of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, says fishermen depend on the coast. “The government should not approve any coastal projects based on this incomplete maps.”When contacted, A Udhayan, director, Department of Environment, said that whatever objections/suggestions received in writing and during public hearing from various stakeholders have been examined and suitably incorporated. “There are some corrections proposed by salt corporations as well. Necessary corrections are made.”

To a query, he said the Institute of Remote Sensing in Anna University would shortly be given the contract to prepare 1:4000 scale local maps, which will have all information about fishermen assets and mark areas for long-term housing needs of the fisher communities. The 1996-approved CZMP expired in July this year.