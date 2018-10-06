Governor Purohit alleges corruption in appointment of VCs in TN

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday alleged corruption running into crores of rupees in the appointment of Vice Chancellors of universities in the state.

Addressing a conference on "Enhancing Quality Education" here, Purohit said he came to know about appointment of Vice Chancellors on the basis of exchange of huge amounts of money.

Purohits said he was not able to believe that first but discovered it himself and decided to change it.

He said he had appointed nine Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu purely on merit.

Reacting to Purohit's charge, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss wondered what action the Governor has taken to punish the culprits.

Ramadoss said it was not enough to detect presence of corruption in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, it was also the Governor's duty to take action against those involved in corruption.

According to Ramadoss, there is corruption in the appointment of posts from Vice Chancellors to Assistant Professors in the universities of Tamil Nadu.